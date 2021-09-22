Bengaluru cops book 95 drunk drivers, recommend suspension of driving licence

After back-to-back horrific road accidents, the traffic police booked 95 people over the weekend for drink-driving and recommended suspension of driving licences.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanth Gowda said an analysis of the recent accidents showed they took place either during the night or in the early hours of the day.

“At least two people have died in each of the accidents,” he said. “In most of the cases, drivers were under the influence of alcohol and illicit drugs. We’re awaiting forensic reports to ascertain the actual cause (of the accident).”

Police had suspended drink-driving tests due to the pandemic. Motorists took advantage of the situation and citizens have been complaining about drunk drivers, Gowda said.

