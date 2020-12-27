Bengaluru cops plan to impose Section 144 on New Year 

Bengaluru city police are considering clamping Section 144 during New Year's eve across Bengaluru to prevent public revelry and, with it, the threat of a possible second wave of Covid-19, particularly in the wake of the emergence of the new strain of the virus.

Senior officials in the Bengaluru city police confirmed to DH that prohibitory orders will be imposed all over the city starting December 30 evening till the early hours of January 1, 2021.

On the imposition of Section 144, city police commissioner Kamal Pant is expected to hold a meeting on Monday with officers of the rank of deputy commissioners of police (DCP) and above and likely issue an order on Tuesday.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also stated on Friday that he has directed the city police commissioner to issue strict New Year guidelines.

The prohibitory orders will prevent the congregation of more than three people besides banning gatherings in public places and partying till night on the city's roads.

The state government too had appealed to the public to keep celebrations indoors and had banned all DJ events, dance parties and other public celebrations.