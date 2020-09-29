Bengaluru Covid-19 cases almost double in 24 hours; reports over 4,800 new cases

Bengaluru Covid-19 cases almost double in 24 hours

Karnataka records biggest single-day spike of over 10,000 coronavirus cases

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 22:38 ist
Representative image/Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru Urban on Tuesday reported 4,868 new Covid-19 cases, which is almost twice as much as the previous day's numbers. The city, on Monday, had seen 2,722 new cases in a single day.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day spike of around 10,400 new Covid-19 cases and 136 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,92,911 and the toll to 8,777, the health department said. Bengaluru Urban saw 67 fatalities due to the novel coronavirus infection.

The state also saw 6,628 patients getting discharged after recovery in 24 hours.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

