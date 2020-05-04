Bengaluru: Crowds, high demand cause shops to run out of liquor

There were queues at most liquor shops across Bengaluru. In most places, social distancing is being maintained and customers as well as staff at MRP outlets were seen with masks and gloves.

"We opened the shop around 9 am," said a staffer at Honey Dew Drop Spirits on Outer Ring Road in Banashankari. "People were waiting in front of the shop from the morning and maintained social distancing. After we opened, people tried to rush in, but we told them strictly that the liquor will not be sold if they don't maintain social distancing. They then maintained the queue and only after that did we sell them the liquor."

Manjunath, an employee at a wine store in Hanumantha Nagar, said, "Alcohol lovers were sensible in maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Maybe it's because they are scared that the government may once again shut the stores if the lockdown rules are violated."

A Nagaraj Wines employee in Ramamurthy Nagar said that they opened the shop around 9 am. "By 11 am, most of the stock had finished as customers who previously used to buy a quarter (180 ml) a day bought at least two bottles in fear of a stoppage in liquor sales," he said. "We hope people don't lose patience if the liquor stock is over. We will get new stock, no one should panic."



Kishore, a customer living in Girinagar, said, "I was standing in a queue in front of a wine store in Hanumanthanagar from 6 am, so I got the liquor by 9.30 am. I brought three bottles. The shopkeeper had kept sanitiser and customers were allowed only after cleaning their hands. Only five customers were allowed at a time."

Harshita, a wine store employee, said, "We are running out of stock. All brands of whisky, rum and vodka are over. Only Scotch bottles are left now. Not everyone can afford Scotch. Many labourers are leaving after learning that the stock is over. If we get stock tomorrow, we will open for business or we may just close and wait for the supply from the depot."