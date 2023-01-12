Bengaluru: D Pharm student hangs self

A 22-year-old D Pharm student hanged himself on Tuesday at his residence in Hirandahalli near KR Puram.

His roommate and classmate returned from college in the evening to find Srinath M hanging. Srinath hails from Yeldur in Srinivaspur taluk of Kolar district.

Citing preliminary investigations, Avalahalli police from Bengaluru district said Srinath was studying third-year D Pharma at a private college in Avalahalli. He was also a bodybuilder.

On Tuesday, Srinath and his classmate Ramesh went to college on a bike. After dropping Ramesh at college around 9.30 am, Srinath returned home saying he was not interested in attending classes that day.

After attending a few classes, Ramesh returned home at 2.30 pm and knocked on the door repeatedly. He assumed Srinath was not at home or sleeping and returned to college. He realised Srinath was not in college and did not respond to knocking, too.

Suspecting something was wrong, he discussed the issue with his friends and some neighbours. They knocked once again and found no response. They broke open the door and found Srinath hanging from the ceiling fan.

Avalahalli police handed over Srinath’s body to the family after post-mortem. Srinath’s family members said they were clueless about his extreme decision. A case of unnatural death has been filed.