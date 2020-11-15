Bengaluru: Deepavali shoppers get busy, finally

Deepavali shopping, which had been rather muted so far, saw a sudden spike on Saturday with people thronging business hubs known for different offerings with big discounts.

Shops in Chickpet, Balepet, Commercial Street, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi and Banashankari saw heavy shopper footfall in the morning, although the numbers were still lower than previous years'. The overcast sky didn't appear to deter people from going out to shop for the festival of lights.

Masks and social-distancing were forgotten in Chickpet, Malleswaram and Commercial Street as families shopped for clothes, jewellery, appliances and whatnot.

The confusion over green firecrackers was visible at the Rama Mandira grounds near Bhashyam Circle in Rajajinagar with few people worrying about the type of firework they were buying. But to the curious ones, shopkeepers did explain the new government rules patiently.

"The authorities failed us this year. After investing lakhs of rupees, I have not seen even a 25% sale. The government’s last-minute decision has put us in trouble," a shopkeeper said, hoping that the sales will pick up on Sunday.

Flower prices rose by 500% while vegetables also became costlier. A small chrysanthemum garland, which once cost Rs 20, was selling for Rs 110. Carrots, beans and other vegetables became a tad costlier, said a shopkeeper in Malleswaram.