Bengaluru: Deepavali shoppers get busy, finally

Bengaluru: Deepavali shoppers get busy, finally

Masks and social-distancing were forgotten in Chickpet, Malleswaram and Commercial Street as families shopped for clothes, jewellery, appliances and whatnot

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 15 2020, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 01:34 ist
A family shops for firecrackers at Rama Mandira grounds in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, on Saturday. DH PHOTO/M S MANJUNATH

Deepavali shopping, which had been rather muted so far, saw a sudden spike on Saturday with people thronging business hubs known for different offerings with big discounts. 

Shops in Chickpet, Balepet, Commercial Street, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi and Banashankari saw heavy shopper footfall in the morning, although the numbers were still lower than previous years'. The overcast sky didn't appear to deter people from going out to shop for the festival of lights. 

Masks and social-distancing were forgotten in Chickpet, Malleswaram and Commercial Street as families shopped for clothes, jewellery, appliances and whatnot. 

The confusion over green firecrackers was visible at the Rama Mandira grounds near Bhashyam Circle in Rajajinagar with few people worrying about the type of firework they were buying. But to the curious ones, shopkeepers did explain the new government rules patiently. 

"The authorities failed us this year. After investing lakhs of rupees, I have not seen even a 25% sale. The government’s last-minute decision has put us in trouble," a shopkeeper said, hoping that the sales will pick up on Sunday. 

Flower prices rose by 500% while vegetables also became costlier. A small chrysanthemum garland, which once cost Rs 20, was selling for Rs 110. Carrots, beans and other vegetables became a tad costlier, said a shopkeeper in Malleswaram. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Deepavali
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Retail
firecrackers
Diwali

What's Brewing

US Election: Will Joe Biden be good for India?

US Election: Will Joe Biden be good for India?

The thin line between success and failure

The thin line between success and failure

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Wives, stop leaving money management to your spouse

Wives, stop leaving money management to your spouse

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

 