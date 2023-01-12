Bengaluru: ‘Depressed’ law student kills self  

Rizwan’s family members said he had been depressed over personal issues

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2023, 03:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 06:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old law student hung himself at his residence in P&T Layout in KG Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Police quoted preliminary investigations and said Rizwan took the extreme step on Tuesday afternoon. A family member went to the room on the first floor in the evening and discovered him hanging from a hook using a sari. The family member immediately alerted the KG Halli police, who did not find a death note.

Bengaluru: D Pharm student hangs self

Rizwan’s family members said he had been depressed over personal issues. Though Rizwan is married, his wife lives with her parents in RT Nagar. Rizwan’s mother lives in Saudi Arabia, while his father died a few years ago.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the KG Halli police station and further investigation is on.

