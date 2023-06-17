Bengaluru: Doctor accused of assaulting maid for stealing jewellery

A doctor stands accused of assaulting her domestic helper, alleging that the helper stole gold jewellery from her residence. She promptly filed a complaint with the police, initiating an investigation. Three days later, the victim filed a counter-complaint against the doctor.

The incident occurred at the home of Dr Shree in Sadashivanagar. Lalitha, the domestic helper, is at the centre of the case. The Sadashivanagar police have registered two separate cases: one based on Dr. Shree's complaint, suspecting Lalitha of jewellery theft, and another based on Lalitha's complaint, accusing Dr Shree of assault.

According to Dr Shree's complaint on June 12, she discovered her gold and diamond jewellery missing on June 11. She immediately suspected Lalitha of being responsible. The missing items included three pairs of diamond earrings, a thali pendant, bangles, and finger rings. Lalitha denied any involvement when questioned by the police, who are currently investigating the theft.

On June 15, Lalitha lodged a complaint against Dr Shree. She stated that she quit her job after Dr Shree accused her and claimed that the doctor owed her unpaid wages. Lalitha went to Dr Shree's clinic with her daughter, providing her Aadhaar card to a staffer. She was told to return home, as they would contact her regarding the payment. Later that day, Lalitha received a call asking her to collect her salary. Due to other commitments, she arranged to collect it the following morning.

When Lalitha arrived at Dr Shree's house around 11:30 am, seeking her payment, she was met with hostility. Dr Shree told Lalitha to enter the house if she was innocent. Once inside, Lalitha found herself locked in a room. Dr Shree raised the TV volume and physically assaulted her, demanding a confession to the alleged theft. Lalitha managed to get out around 2.30 pm, seeking medical treatment at KC General Hospital before reporting the incident to the police.

Dr Shree has been charged with assault, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and confinement.

Lalitha, although without visible injuries, provided her statement to the police. The investigation is ongoing as authorities gather evidence and determine the truth behind the allegations.

.