Bengaluru: Domestic help mowed down by tipper truck

Aliya Bibi, a native of West Bengal, worked as a domestic help in SNN Raj Serenity Apartments and lived nearby

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2023, 00:29 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 02:12 ist

A 43-year-old woman was mowed down by a tipper truck on Begur-Koppa Road in southern Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. 

Aliya Bibi, a native of West Bengal, worked as a domestic help in SNN Raj Serenity Apartments and lived nearby. 

Police said that on Wednesday, around 10.05 am, Aliya was run over by the speeding tipper truck driver coming from Koppa towards Begur while she was crossing the road in front of Vedant Vayun apartment with her neighbour. 

Aliya suffered serious head and chest injuries and died immediately on the spot. The tipper driver pulled his truck to one side and fled. 

Hulimavu traffic police have filed an FIR against the absconding driver under IPC Sections 279 and 304(a) and Sections 187 and 134 (a & b) of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. 

