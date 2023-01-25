Bengaluru: Education dept notice to Orchids; parents protest against school

The Orchids International School has received one more notice, the fourth in the last few months, from the Department of Public Instruction for allegedly violating norms.

The Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru South (1) has issued the notice to the Nagarabhavi branch of the school for admitting students although it does not have CBSE affiliation to run classes 5 to 8.

Questioning this, several parents gathered near the school on Tuesday morning demanding a fee refund. As alleged by the parents, the school management “cheated” them by “illegally” offering CBSE education.

“We were shocked to receive a circular from the school two days ago saying they will be conducting exams for class 5 and 8 according to the state syllabus. When we admitted our children to CBSE, how can they conduct exams in the state syllabus?” said protesting parents.

Speaking to DH, an official from the department said that the school management has given in writing that they are following the state board syllabus.

“As per our knowledge and the reply given by the school management, they were offering state syllabus. But as per the parents’ complaints, they admitted students claiming to have CBSE affiliation. The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) will be

visiting the school on Wednesday to verify this,” said an official.

In the first two cases, the school’s Sarjapur Road and Magadi Road branches were in the dock for unauthorised admission of students.

In the third case, the BTM Layout branch was accused by parents of shifting pre-kindergarten students to a different building without their consent.

The school management was not available for comments.