Bengaluru: Elderly man crushed to death under lift car

An elderly man was crushed to death under a lift car in JP Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, JP Nagar police have taken up a case against the building owners and the maintenance in-charge.

The victim was Chowdappa (72), a resident of Mahalakshmi Jasmine Apartment in JP Nagar 1st Phase. He was a flower vendor.

Chowdappa’s wife Lakshmamma told police her husband was crushed to death under the lift between 2.15 pm and 2.30 pm. Chowdappa brought flowers from KR Market and returned home around 2 pm. He pressed the wireless calling bell from the basement. His granddaughter Shruthi got into the lift to bring him home.

Chowdappa, after waiting for the lift door to open for a few minutes, forced it open. As the door opened, Chowdappa thought that the lift was on the ground floor and stepped in. It was only then he noticed that the lift was coming down. Before he could come out, the lift car crushed him.

After landing in the basement, Shruthi could not open the door. The family rushed to the spot. With the help of neighbours, they broke the glass wall of the lift and brought Shruthi out. Later they found Chowdappa sitting dead on four legs.

Speaking to DH, Chowdappa’s elder daughter Jayanthi said Shruthi saw her grandfather step into the lift duct through the see-through lift wall. “We rushed to the basement on hearing her shouting for help,” she said. She saw the lift crushing her father.

Complaints about poor upkeep

Lakshmamma told police that the residents pay Rs 1,500 for the maintenance of the lift and water every month to maintenance in-charge Siraj, who stays in the same building.

Twelve families staying in the building complained about the faulty lift. But he had not responded to the complaints. She further alleged that the building owners Shivu and Arun also didn’t respond to their complaints and requests for a diesel generator.

A senior officer said: “We have taken up a case against all three persons and are investigating. The lift is an old model. After people get into it, they have to close the door manually and then the lift moves. The lift is only till the third floor. The fourth-floor residents had to take stairs to reach their homes, the officer added.

Moved into the house only a month ago

Chowdappa had moved into the rented house on the fourth floor of a four-storey residential building along with his wife, daughter and grandchildren. The family earlier stayed in Yediyur.

Jayanthi’s husband passed away seven months ago, so they rented a big house and stayed together.

Chowdappa was not used to operating the lift. So, Jayanthi had brought him a wireless calling bell.

Whenever he returned home, he used to press the calling bell. Jayanthi or her daughter Shruthi used to go to the basement and bring him home.