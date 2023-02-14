Bengaluru: Elderly woman dies four days after being attacked by stray dogs

An elderly woman died four days after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Kabbare village near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Mahadevamma, a farmer, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Kodihalli police have taken up a case of unnatural death and will write to the civic authorities to curb the stray dog menace.

Mahadevamma’s son Shivaraju told the police that stray dogs attacked her outside their house around 9 am on February 8. She suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was later taken to a hospital in Harohalli and she was eventually shifted to Victoria Hospital at the suggestion of doctors.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.