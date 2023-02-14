Bengaluru: Elderly woman dies four days after being attacked by stray dogs

An elderly woman died four days after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Kabbare village near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.
Mahadevamma, a farmer, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
Kodihalli police have taken up a case of unnatural death and will write to the civic authorities to curb the stray dog menace.
Mahadevamma’s son Shivaraju told the police that stray dogs attacked her outside their house around 9 am on February 8. She suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was later taken to a hospital in Harohalli and she was eventually shifted to Victoria Hospital at the suggestion of doctors.
The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Forging meaning at work
A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution
What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?
Public art in Bengaluru
Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'
Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer
Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space
Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat
Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics