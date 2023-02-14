Elderly woman dies after being attacked by stray dogs

Bengaluru: Elderly woman dies four days after being attacked by stray dogs

Kodihalli police have taken up a case of unnatural death and will write to the civic authorities to curb the stray dog menace

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2023, 04:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 05:26 ist

An elderly woman died four days after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Kabbare village near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. 

Mahadevamma, a farmer, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Kodihalli police have taken up a case of unnatural death and will write to the civic authorities to curb the stray dog menace. 

Mahadevamma’s son Shivaraju told the police that stray dogs attacked her outside their house around 9 am on February 8. She suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was later taken to a hospital in Harohalli and she was eventually shifted to Victoria Hospital at the suggestion of doctors. 

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
stray dogs

What's Brewing

Forging meaning at work

Forging meaning at work

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

Public art in Bengaluru

Public art in Bengaluru

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

 