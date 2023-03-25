Bengaluru: EPFO outreach programme on March 27

The EPFO, Regional Office, Bengaluru, is conducting a district outreach programme, Nidhi Apke Nikat 2.0, on March 27, which will also include a grievance redressal meeting.
The outreach programme aims to extend the footprint and presence of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in all districts in the country, read a statement from the office.
The programme will be held between 9 am and 6 pm at Shruthi Auditorium, 6th floor, Kendriya Sadan, B Wing, Koramangala.
