Bengaluru: EPFO outreach programme on Monday  

Bengaluru: EPFO outreach programme on March 27

The outreach programme aims to extend the footprint and presence of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in all districts in the country

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 25 2023, 03:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 03:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The EPFO, Regional Office, Bengaluru, is conducting a district outreach programme, Nidhi Apke Nikat 2.0, on March 27, which will also include a grievance redressal meeting.  

The outreach programme aims to extend the footprint and presence of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in all districts in the country, read a statement from the office.

The programme will be held between 9 am and 6 pm at Shruthi Auditorium, 6th floor, Kendriya Sadan, B Wing, Koramangala.

EPFO
Bengaluru

