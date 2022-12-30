B'luru: Extra buses to ply from MG Road, Brigade Road

Bengaluru: Extra buses to ply from MG Road, Brigade Road

The services will run from the evening of December 31, 2022, until 2 pm, January 1, 2023

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 30 2022, 03:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 03:57 ist
The MG Road metro station. Credit: DH File Photo

To help those celebrating the New Year in the CBD, the BMTC will run 13 additional bus services from MG Road and Brigade Road to different parts of the city.

The services will run from the evening of December 31, 2022, until 2 pm, January 1, 2023.

From MG Road metro station

1) G2, Sarjapur Road; 4 trips

2) G4, Kengeri Housing Board Quarters, 4 trips

3) G7, Janapriya Township; 4 trips

4) G8, Nelamangala; 4 trips

5) G9, Yelahanka New Town 5th Phase; 4 trips

6) G10, RK Hegde Nagar; 3 trips

7) G11, Bagalur; 4 trips

8) 317-G, Hoskote; 4 trips

9) SBS-13K, Channasandra; 4 trips

10) 13, Banashankari; 3 trips

11) SBS-1K, Kadugodi bus station; 3 trips

From Brigade Road

1) G3, Electronics City; 4 trips

2) G4, Bannerghatta National Park; 4 trips

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Buses

What's Brewing

Study shows Bengaluru will expand by 58% in 2025

Study shows Bengaluru will expand by 58% in 2025

How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

 