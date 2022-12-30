Bengaluru: Extra buses to ply from MG Road, Brigade Road

To help those celebrating the New Year in the CBD, the BMTC will run 13 additional bus services from MG Road and Brigade Road to different parts of the city.
The services will run from the evening of December 31, 2022, until 2 pm, January 1, 2023.
From MG Road metro station
1) G2, Sarjapur Road; 4 trips
2) G4, Kengeri Housing Board Quarters, 4 trips
3) G7, Janapriya Township; 4 trips
4) G8, Nelamangala; 4 trips
5) G9, Yelahanka New Town 5th Phase; 4 trips
6) G10, RK Hegde Nagar; 3 trips
7) G11, Bagalur; 4 trips
8) 317-G, Hoskote; 4 trips
9) SBS-13K, Channasandra; 4 trips
10) 13, Banashankari; 3 trips
11) SBS-1K, Kadugodi bus station; 3 trips
From Brigade Road
1) G3, Electronics City; 4 trips
2) G4, Bannerghatta National Park; 4 trips
