Bengaluru faces flood risk on November 25, 26

Low-lying areas in Bengaluru could face the risk of inundation on November 25 and 26 due to isolated spells of very heavy rainfall under the influence of a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which will intensify into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert to South Interior Karnataka districts on November 25 and 26. Though the region will receive light to moderate showers, isolated spells of heavy rainfall of up to 115.5 mm are forecast for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar and Tumakuru districts.

C S Patil, director, IMD Bengaluru told DH flooding in low-lying areas of Bengaluru was likely due to spells of heavy downpour in parts of the city.

Thundershowers are also likely in a few parts of the region due to the cyclonic storm. The region is expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall till Saturday, after which the effect of the cyclonic storm is expected to taper off.