Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

The alarming spike in the number of mosquitoes over the last few weeks has left residents in the city and resident welfare associations in a tough spot. The key areas in and around the city and especially on the outskirts along Outer Ring Road are currently facing the heat of the mosquito menace.

According to a report in The Times of India, entomologists from the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) and other institutes attributed the sudden spurt in the number of mosquitoes to the changing climatic patterns in and around the city.

Though mosquito problem is a real hassle around the time of monsoon season, the abnormal increase in their number is posing the threat of a possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

"Rain all through the year along with erratic temperature coupled with humid conditions have converted the city and adjoining areas into a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Filling up of lakes, both within and around the city, under several projects has also made it convenient for different types of mosquitoes to multiply," Dr NR Prasanna Kumar, an entomologist from IIHR, was quoted as saying.

Chief health officer at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Dr Balasundar, told the publication that this is the reason why Bengaluru often witnesses a high density of mosquitoes. "Currently, we are yet to estimate the density and our ward officials are carrying out an assessment. Water bodies that are filled to the brim may have contributed to their rising population," he added.

Bengalureans have been raising complaints about the situation for a while now. Anandan S, a resident of Nagawara and member of the local RWA, was quoted saying that basements of apartments, garage areas and dark alleys are abuzz with mosquitoes and that the number of houseflies has also increased.

"Normally, Bengaluru would witness rain until early November followed by three months of winter before temperature soared. But for the last couple of years, the city saw rainfall almost until December and lakes were overflowing. Immediately after rain, mercury levels also spiked along with humidity. This has favoured mosquito breeding. While normally it would have taken 10-14 days for mosquitoes to breed from eggs to imago level under 26 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees, the change in temperature between 32 degrees and 35 degrees has reduced the breeding duration to 8-10 days,” Prasanna Kumar told TOI.