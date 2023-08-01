Bengaluru: Farmers oppose compensation based on ‘British-era’ law

Farmers whose land has been notified for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project opposed the compensation offered by the BDA on the basis of the “British era” law.

Pouring their hearts out at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, they urged the government to abandon the PRR project if it cannot compensate them based on the 2014 Land Acquisition Act.

Farmers pointed out that the project will displace 12,000 families, especially that of farmers. They also suggested to the government to provide alternative land to those giving up their properties for the 73-km, 100-metre-wide road project.

“If compensation is based on the BDA Act, we will not be able to buy land even 300 km away from Bengaluru,” a farmer noted. The government must consider fair compensation, given that it will generate revenue from the project by collecting toll from those using the road, he added.

Court direction

In his introductory speech, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner G Kumar Naik said the authority had notified a total of 2,696 acres of land across 77 villages for the formation of the PRR.

He informed the audience that the Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka High Court’s decision to pay compensation as per the BDA Act. He also referred to the preliminary and final notifications issued for the acquisition of 1,800 acres of land in 2006-07.

Farmers, however, remained resolute in their rejection of compensation offered on basis of the BDA Act. “If the government takes a stand that goes against the interest of farmers, we will take up a protest similar to that of the Narmada Bachao Andolan,” farmer activist Raghu said.

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Chief Minister, a group, comprising of farmers and residents living along the PRR, pointed out that the 100-metre-wide PRR may be redundant since the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is building a 288-km-long Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) around Bengaluru.

“The STRR is expected to be ready in December-end and will act as a bypass. Trucks can move without entering the city,” the memorandum stated.

Shivakumar said the government is committed to build the PRR by protecting the farmers’ interest. “I do not have the power to denotify any land. Even one of my properties has been notified for the project. I will put forth all the suggestions given by the farmers in the Cabinet. We will also ensure the project is completed on time,” he said.

Hear us out ...

The compensation under the BDA Act will be a pittance. Can any farmer buy land in any part of the city based on the guidance value? The government should reject the Supreme Court order and provide compensation as per the 2014 Act. You cannot expect farmers to leave behind farming and challenge the verdict.

— Raghu, farmer leader

The PRR project will not benefit farmers in any way. Now, we are taking our produce free of cost on a road that is free from traffic. Once the PRR comes, we will have to pay toll on the road built using our land.

— Gopal Reddy, farmer

My father bought a site in 1995. We have not been able to build a house since our site was notified in 2006. Like us, the PRR is passing through 155 sites in a layout developed by KEB in Herohalli. The government should either denotify the land or take up the project within certain deadlines.

— Ranjani, software engineer

The government should drop the entire project and push the PRR alignment further away from the city.

— Manjunath, farmer