Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at Gandhi Bazaar store, doused after 6 hours

Before fire officials could arrive at the spot, a few people poured water into the blazing shop in an unsuccessful attempt to put out the flames

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Jan 10 2023, 03:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 04:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five vehicles fought intensely for six hours to douse a major fire that blazed through a store in Bengaluru's Gandhi Bazaar on Sunday night.

Around 11.24 pm, the security guard employed at the building housing ‘Satish Stores’ on DVG Road informed his employer about the fire.

Bharath, who came to deliver dinner to his brother who owns a shop adjacent to Satish Stores, noticed the smoke and alerted the fire and emergency services around 11.24 pm.

Before fire officials could arrive at the spot, Bharath and a few others poured water into the blazing shop in an unsuccessful attempt to put out the flames.

They even stopped a tractor towing a water tanker and sprayed water into the building.

Short circuit suspected 

Preliminary investigation said a short circuit on the ground floor of the two-storey building caused the fire. Basavanagudi police are investigating the case.

