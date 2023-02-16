Bengaluru: Fire breaks out in car garage in Kasturinagar; one person injured

A fire broke out in a car garage in Kasturinagar near Banaswadi in East Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. One person sustained minor burns in the incident and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The fire is suspected to have broken out in a car parked inside the G T Garage Tech on Chikka Banaswadi Road in Kasturinagar. It soon spread to other cars in the garage, where high-end cars are repaired.

The injured has been identified as Chand Pasha, a mechanic working in the garage.

The fire and emergency services received the alert call around 7:30 pm from Darshan, a private firm employee residing in Kasturinagar. Around nine vehicles, including water bowsers and tankers, were pressed into the dousing operation.

The fire was brought under control at around 9:45 pm.

Darshan was on his way home when he noticed a fire in the garage and alerted the fire and emergency services. The mechanic was inside the car and repairing it when it caught fire.

When the fire broke out, he got down from the car and started running for help.

"I noticed a mechanic with fire on him getting out of the car. We asked him to remove his shirt, but he was panicking. So I used a cloth from the roadside to douse the fire on him,” Darshan said.

"The mechanic must have sustained around five per cent burns. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. There is no risk to his life," Darshan added.

Fire engines from Banaswadi and the surrounding fire stations are making efforts to put off the fire completely. There were around 15 cars in the garage, including BMW and Mercedes Benz, and some of them were gutted in the fire. A few cars were parked outside the garage. The Ramamurthynagar police are yet to receive a complaint about the incident.

"Once we receive the complaint we will get to know the loss sustained."

The fire and emergency officials suspect the fire broke out in one of the cars due to a short circuit when the mechanic was repairing the car with the ignition on.