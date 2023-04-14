B'luru: Fire destroys chemicals worth lakhs in yard

Bengaluru: Fire destroys chemicals worth lakhs in storage yard, no casualties

Fire and emergency officials said flames were detected in the storage yard around 11.25 am

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 14 2023, 03:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 04:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in the storage yard of a chemical factory in Kumbalgodu Industrial Area, consuming chemicals and solvents worth lakhs.

The incident happened at Chemi Trade Corporation in the KIADB Industrial Area, 1st Phase, Kumbalgodu. Chemi Trade Corporation is a dealer of chemicals and solvents meant for the pharma industries.

Read | Lessons from Bogotá: How Bengaluru can fix its traffic problem

Fire and emergency officials said flames were detected in the storage yard around 11.25 am. One of the employees of the firm alerted the fire service around 11.30 am.

Nine fire vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire. A senior fire official said six water tankers, two bowsers and a truck-mounted foam fire tender had been deployed to extinguish the flames.

Kumbalgodu police said the owner of the firm is yet to file a complaint. "We will be investigating the case after receiving a complaint," a police officer said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fire
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 