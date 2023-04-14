Bengaluru: Fire destroys chemicals worth lakhs in storage yard, no casualties

A fire broke out in the storage yard of a chemical factory in Kumbalgodu Industrial Area, consuming chemicals and solvents worth lakhs.

The incident happened at Chemi Trade Corporation in the KIADB Industrial Area, 1st Phase, Kumbalgodu. Chemi Trade Corporation is a dealer of chemicals and solvents meant for the pharma industries.

Fire and emergency officials said flames were detected in the storage yard around 11.25 am. One of the employees of the firm alerted the fire service around 11.30 am.

Nine fire vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire. A senior fire official said six water tankers, two bowsers and a truck-mounted foam fire tender had been deployed to extinguish the flames.

Kumbalgodu police said the owner of the firm is yet to file a complaint. "We will be investigating the case after receiving a complaint," a police officer said.