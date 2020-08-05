First-of-its-kind mobile Covid-19 lab for public

Bengaluru: First-of-its-kind mobile Covid-19 lab dedicated to public

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2020, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 17:52 ist

Touted as a first of its kind in the nation, a mobile Covid-19 lab was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The lab, approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) can do 9,000 RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests per month, an official press release said here. "This is a unique lab having all safety features and capable of producing 100% accurate results within four hours," Dr Sudhakar was quoted as saying in the press release.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) had developed the lab and handed it over to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

The mobile lab can also be used for molecular diagnostic-testing and can be deployed in coronavirus hot spots quickly, the release said adding, apart from Covid-19, the lab can be utilised for testing H1N1, HCV, TB, HPV and HIV among others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

k sudhakar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 