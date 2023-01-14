Bengaluru: Flower prices nearly double ahead of festivals

B'luru: Flower prices nearly double ahead of festivals

The price of fruits has also risen due to seasonal demand

Jahnavi S
Jahnavi S, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 14 2023, 02:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 05:06 ist
Malleshwara market. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Flower prices have been steadily rising in the city for the past one week ahead of the Sankranti and Pongal festivals. DH visited some city markets to discover that prices have doubled, with jasmine being the most in demand.

At the flower market in Malleswaram 11th Cross, a string of jasmine shot up from Rs 60 to Rs 120, while jasmine garlands have increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1,200.

Chrysanthemum strings, also widely used, have gone from Rs 25 to Rs 50. Chrysanthemum garlands, on the other hand, shot up from Rs 100 to Rs 200.

Crossandra garlands now cost Rs 120 from the earlier Rs 60.

The price of fruits has also risen due to seasonal demand. Bananas cost Rs 70 from the earlier price of Rs 60 per kilo, while apples cost Rs 150 a kilo from Rs 120.

“As the season for these fruits is ending, there is a rise in prices. But in the case of other fruits like grapes, prices have reduced as their season is just beginning. The price of grapes has reduced from Rs 250 to Rs 200,” said a fruit vendor at Russell Market.

Bengaluru news
Flower
flower price
Pongal
Sankranti
Karnataka News

