Bengaluru: Following Lokayukta probe, doctor at Yelahanka govt hospital suspended

He is accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for conducting a Caesarean section on a 20-year-old pregnant woman, Manjula.

  • Jul 21 2023, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 02:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday suspended Dr Ramachandra K C, a gynaecologist at the Yelahanka Government General Hospital, against whom the Lokayukta had filed a suo motu case on Wednesday. 

Manjula's husband Lingappa agreed to pay Rs 11,000 through a ward boy, Wahid. 

Lokayukta sleuths found the corruption allegations against Dr Ramachandra to be prima facie true. 

Dr Ramachandra's suspension order, signed by Health Commissioner D Randeep, said he has been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry, for dereliction of duty and misconduct. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Lokayukta

