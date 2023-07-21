Bengaluru: Following Lokayukta probe, doctor at Yelahanka govt hospital suspended

The Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday suspended Dr Ramachandra K C, a gynaecologist at the Yelahanka Government General Hospital, against whom the Lokayukta had filed a suo motu case on Wednesday.
He is accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for conducting a Caesarean section on a 20-year-old pregnant woman, Manjula.
Manjula's husband Lingappa agreed to pay Rs 11,000 through a ward boy, Wahid.
Lokayukta sleuths found the corruption allegations against Dr Ramachandra to be prima facie true.
Dr Ramachandra's suspension order, signed by Health Commissioner D Randeep, said he has been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry, for dereliction of duty and misconduct.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery
Are we ready for HPV vaccines?
How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?
Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city
India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby
Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy