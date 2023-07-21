Bengaluru: Following Lokayukta probe, doctor at Yelahanka govt hospital suspended

The Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday suspended Dr Ramachandra K C, a gynaecologist at the Yelahanka Government General Hospital, against whom the Lokayukta had filed a suo motu case on Wednesday.

He is accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for conducting a Caesarean section on a 20-year-old pregnant woman, Manjula.

Manjula's husband Lingappa agreed to pay Rs 11,000 through a ward boy, Wahid.

Lokayukta sleuths found the corruption allegations against Dr Ramachandra to be prima facie true.

Dr Ramachandra's suspension order, signed by Health Commissioner D Randeep, said he has been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry, for dereliction of duty and misconduct.