Bengaluru food officer accused of taking bribes caught after 15-km car chase

After a dramatic 15-km chase, Lokayukta police on Friday arrested a government official for receiving bribes.
Mahanthe Gowda B Kadabalu, a food inspector at the Bengaluru North tahsildar's office, is the arrested officer.
Lokayukta Bengaluru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said: "A 43-year-old-man named Rangadhamaiah had registered a complaint against Kadabalu for demanding Rs 1 lakh for issuing a trade licence, and paid Rs 12,000 as advance. We laid a trap to catch Kadabalu and caught him red-handed on Friday."
Also Read | Head constable demands Rs 2.5L to bail out scam-accused in Bengaluru; Lokayukta cops nab him
Kadabalu had asked Rangadhamaiah to bring Rs 43,000 to Tumakuru Road, near Manjunath Nagar, at 10 pm on Friday.
After receiving the bribe from Rangadhamaiah, Kadabalu sensed a hint of the trap weaved by the Lokayukta and fled the scene.
"We chased him for about 15-20 km before catching hold of him at Sondekoppa near Nelamangala," Ashok told DH.
Kadabalu allegedly tried to run over Lokayukta police officers and 'panchas' (independent witnesses) when they tried to stop him. His car was eventually stopped by a Tata Sumo in the opposite direction.
Another complaint has been registered against Kadabalu at the Nelamangala police station for attempted assault on a public servant. He was produced before a court on Saturday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Take steps to make drinking water safe
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title
Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends
Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals
Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated
Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free
All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift
How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi
Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday