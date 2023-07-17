Bengaluru food officer accused of taking bribes caught after 15-km car chase

After a dramatic 15-km chase, Lokayukta police on Friday arrested a government official for receiving bribes.

Mahanthe Gowda B Kadabalu, a food inspector at the Bengaluru North tahsildar's office, is the arrested officer.

Lokayukta Bengaluru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said: "A 43-year-old-man named Rangadhamaiah had registered a complaint against Kadabalu for demanding Rs 1 lakh for issuing a trade licence, and paid Rs 12,000 as advance. We laid a trap to catch Kadabalu and caught him red-handed on Friday."

Kadabalu had asked Rangadhamaiah to bring Rs 43,000 to Tumakuru Road, near Manjunath Nagar, at 10 pm on Friday.

After receiving the bribe from Rangadhamaiah, Kadabalu sensed a hint of the trap weaved by the Lokayukta and fled the scene.

"We chased him for about 15-20 km before catching hold of him at Sondekoppa near Nelamangala," Ashok told DH.

Kadabalu allegedly tried to run over Lokayukta police officers and 'panchas' (independent witnesses) when they tried to stop him. His car was eventually stopped by a Tata Sumo in the opposite direction.

Another complaint has been registered against Kadabalu at the Nelamangala police station for attempted assault on a public servant. He was produced before a court on Saturday.