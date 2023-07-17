Bengaluru officer caught after 15-km car chase

Bengaluru food officer accused of taking bribes caught after 15-km car chase

Mahanthe Gowda B Kadabalu, a food inspector at the Bengaluru North tahsildar's office, is the arrested officer. 

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2023, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 01:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

After a dramatic 15-km chase, Lokayukta police on Friday arrested a government official for receiving bribes. 

Mahanthe Gowda B Kadabalu, a food inspector at the Bengaluru North tahsildar's office, is the arrested officer. 

Lokayukta Bengaluru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said: "A 43-year-old-man named Rangadhamaiah had registered a complaint against Kadabalu for demanding Rs 1 lakh for issuing a trade licence, and paid Rs 12,000 as advance. We laid a trap to catch Kadabalu and caught him red-handed on Friday." 

Also Read | Head constable demands Rs 2.5L to bail out scam-accused in Bengaluru; Lokayukta cops nab him

Kadabalu had asked Rangadhamaiah to bring Rs 43,000 to Tumakuru Road, near Manjunath Nagar, at 10 pm on Friday. 

After receiving the bribe from Rangadhamaiah, Kadabalu sensed a hint of the trap weaved by the Lokayukta and fled the scene. 

"We chased him for about 15-20 km before catching hold of him at Sondekoppa near Nelamangala," Ashok told DH

Kadabalu allegedly tried to run over Lokayukta police officers and 'panchas' (independent witnesses) when they tried to stop him. His car was eventually stopped by a Tata Sumo in the opposite direction. 

Another complaint has been registered against Kadabalu at the Nelamangala police station for attempted assault on a public servant. He was produced before a court on Saturday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bribe
Bengaluru
bengaluru crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

 