Bengaluru: Footpath encroachers to be fined by traffic police

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is booking security cases (CrPc 107) on those encroaching footpaths and endangering the lives of pedestrians.

If a security case is booked on repeated offenders, the encroacher must pay the security bond and ensure that he does not repeat the offence.

Earlier police booked cases under IPC section 283 - danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation based on the directions of the High Court.

Police book cases

Traffic police have been regularly clearing footpaths encroached by the vendors, including pushcarts, garages, and other similar roadside sellers. Although the police registers cases under IPC section 283, after a few days the vendors encroach the footpaths again.

This is because the fine under IPC section 283 is just Rs 200.

So, senior officials have instructed all police stations to book a security case against repeat offenders.

Accordingly, the Rajajinagar traffic police booked two people under CrPC 107. The two offenders, 41-year-old Naushad from Vijayanagar and 44-year-old Mohammed Saifulla from Shamanna Garden-Mysore Road, were produced before the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and were released after their two-wheelers were taken as security bond.

The duo were warned against repeating the offence.

The traffic offenders were told that their vehicles would be seized if they were found riding on footpaths again.