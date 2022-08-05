B'luru traffic: Footpath encroachers to be fined

Bengaluru: Footpath encroachers to be fined by traffic police

If a security case is booked on repeated offenders, the encroacher must pay the security bond and ensure that he does not repeat the offence

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2022, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 02:48 ist
A two-wheeler rider on the footpath near General KS Thimayya Road in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is booking security cases (CrPc 107) on those encroaching footpaths and endangering the lives of pedestrians.

If a security case is booked on repeated offenders, the encroacher must pay the security bond and ensure that he does not repeat the offence.

Earlier police booked cases under IPC section 283 - danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation based on the directions of the High Court.

Police book cases

Traffic police have been regularly clearing footpaths encroached by the vendors, including pushcarts, garages, and other similar roadside sellers. Although the police registers cases under IPC section 283, after a few days the vendors encroach the footpaths again.

This is because the fine under IPC section 283 is just Rs 200.  

So, senior officials have instructed all police stations to book a security case against repeat offenders.

Accordingly, the Rajajinagar traffic police booked two people under CrPC 107. The two offenders, 41-year-old Naushad from Vijayanagar and 44-year-old Mohammed Saifulla from Shamanna Garden-Mysore Road, were produced before the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and were released after their two-wheelers were taken as security bond.

The duo were warned against repeating the offence.

The traffic offenders were told that their vehicles would be seized if they were found riding on footpaths again.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Footpath encroachment
traffic violations

What's Brewing

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

 