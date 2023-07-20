Bengaluru: Four new BMTC bus routes

11 buses will connect Goraguntepalya to the KR Pura metro station via Hebbal. 

Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The BMTC has introduced the following four new non-AC bus services: 

MF 28: Three buses will connect Vidyaranyapura with Laggere via BEL Circle.  

276E: Five buses will connect KR Market with Vidyaranyapura via Majestic.

401NY: Seven buses will connect Yeshwantpur TTMC with Nayandahalli Junction via Malleswaram.  

500QA: 11 buses will connect Goraguntepalya to the KR Pura metro station via Hebbal. 

