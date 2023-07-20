Bengaluru: Four new BMTC bus routes

The BMTC has introduced the following four new non-AC bus services:
MF 28: Three buses will connect Vidyaranyapura with Laggere via BEL Circle.
276E: Five buses will connect KR Market with Vidyaranyapura via Majestic.
401NY: Seven buses will connect Yeshwantpur TTMC with Nayandahalli Junction via Malleswaram.
500QA: 11 buses will connect Goraguntepalya to the KR Pura metro station via Hebbal.
