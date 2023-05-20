Bengaluru: Four private buses gutted in garage fire

Four private buses were gutted in a fire in a garage at ITI Layout near Nayandahalli on Thursday.

According to police, staff at the garage burnt garbage on the premises and left without dousing the flames completely. One of the buses caught fire and it later spread to the other three vehicles.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm. The garage does repairing, tinkering and painting work on buses.

According to Byatarayanapura police, the staff used to burn garbage on the premises daily and douse it before closing for the day. It is suspected that on Thursday, the fire was not put out. Four fire tenders were pressed into service by 11.40 pm and the fire was doused by 1 am.

"The garage owner has some health issues and we are yet to receive a complaint about the incident," a senior police officer said.