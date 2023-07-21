Bengaluru: Gangs arrested, cops recover items worth Rs 15 lakh

In three separate incidents, police have arrested five people and confiscated 22 two-wheelers, eight mobile phones, and an auto-rickshaw. The total worth of the seized items stands at Rs 15 lakh.

Banaswadi police arrested two different gangs for robbery, and Nandini Layout police arrested a man for stealing two-wheelers.

On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Vineeth, a resident of Neelasandra. They confiscated eight two-wheelers and eight mobile phones from the suspect.

Elaborating, the police officer explained that the suspects would threaten people by showing knives or other sharp objects and rob two-wheelers and mobile phones from them. Four other robbery cases have been registered against the suspects in other stations.

On Wednesday, police arrested Philips Vijay, Ravindra, and Prakash. They have confiscated two scooters and a mobile phone worth

Rs 1 lakh.

The Nandini Layout police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing vehicles in North Bengaluru and confiscated 13 two-wheelers and an autorickshaw worth Rs 8.5L. He was arrested and released earlier for stealing two-wheelers in Adugodi, Kaggalipura and Jnanabharathi police stations. Currently, he has theft cases in his name in Thalaghattapura, Vijay Nagar, Hebbal, and Bagalagunte.

FIRs have been filed.