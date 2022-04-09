Bengaluru gets first science-theme park

With summer vacation approaching fast, children in the city have a new theme park to visit where they can learn as well as play.

Set up by the alumni of the Indian Institute of Science and the owners of Snow City, ‘Madlabs’ is touted to be India’s first Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) theme park for children.

Spread over 2,000 square feet, the theme park has 11 sections called ‘Balancing Buddies’, ‘Magnetic Moments’, and ‘Doodle Dabble’, among others. There is also a one-of-a-kind puzzle cafe called ‘Kooky Korner’ where children as well as adults can indulge in solving various mind-benders as well as play carrom on a unique oval-shaped board.

The theme park has been developed in collaboration with private company Seed2Sapling Education with an aim to combine STEM with fun so that children develop an interest in the field. Everything in the park has been designed around the idea of DIY (Do It Yourself) so that children get intrigued and devise more questions for which they can find answers.

“There is an intrinsic scientist within every child and every adult. If more opportunities are provided for the exploration of (scientific) questions, the intellectual capacity of India is going to manifest itself on a larger scale than what we are already seeing,” A S Kiran Kumar, former chairman of Isro, said during the inauguration of the theme park on Friday.

The entry fee is Rs 300 to Rs 400 for a two-hour stay inside the park. The organisers plan to develop group tour ideas later depending on the response.

