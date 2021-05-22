Bengaluru gets two more Covid care centres, 240 beds in total

In less than two days, the city added two Covid Care Centres to provide 240 more beds for the treatment of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

While the 140-bedded facility was inaugurated on Friday, another 100-bedded centre will be commissioned on Saturday.

On Friday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the new Covid Care Centre at the Endocrinology Centre near Indiranagar’s Swami Vivekananda metro station.

Similarly, a 100-bedded facility at the Kendriya Vidyalaya on St John's Road, East Zone, will be inaugurated on Saturday by Housing Minister V Somanna and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.