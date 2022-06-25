Bengaluru girl who took up open schooling is Karnataka's CLAT topper

With an all-India rank of seven, Bengaluru-based Sanjana Rao has emerged as Karnataka topper in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), results for which were announced late on Friday night.

Sanjana wanted to crack CLAT with the sole aim of getting into the National Law School of India University (NLSIU). She discontinued formal education in the middle of her second year of pre-university and joined open schooling so that she could prepare well for CLAT.

"I studied with the Foundation School till class 11, but during October 2021, in middle of class 12, I found it difficult to prepare for CLAT. I shifted from science to arts and also enrolled into open schooling," Sanjana told DH.

Sanjana, whose mother is an entrepreneur and father a software professional, managed to score 85% in Class 12 through open schooling. She said she did not expect to emerge as Karnataka's CLAT topper. "I was aiming at making a score that would help me get into NLSIU," she said.

Another Bengaluru girl Aumita Mishra wants to join the NLSIU with her all-India rank of 14. Aumita wants to take up law given the steeper learning curve it provides. She studied Class 12 at the Delhi Public School (Bengaluru South).

"My father is a software engineer and mother a homemaker. I decided to take up law as my profession as it suits my skill set and keeps me engaged, besides providing more learning opportunities," she said.

Two others, Shivaram (12th rank) and Prem Vinod (16), have also emerged as toppers from the state.

CLAT, conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities, is the gateway to undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at 22 law universities across India. This year, CLAT was held on June 19. Of the 60,895 candidates who registered, 56,472 appeared for the test.