Bengaluru: Girls of backward classes hostel in RR Nagar abused, made to clean toilets

The students of the Backward Classes and Minority Hostel in RR Nagar have alleged ill-treatment and abuse by the warden.

The students, who spoke to DH on condition of anonymity, said they are made to clean toilets and are verbally abused. “We are also made to cook our own food even though the authorities have appointed cooks. The warden humiliates the girls and verbally abuses them. We are also denied permission to go home even during the holidays,” one student said.

Another student said parents who call up the warden to enquire about their children’s well-being are ill-treated. “Parents are worried that we are far away from home and when they call up the warden, they are given a mouthful,” she said.

Narendra N, a member of the National Student Union of India, said they reached out to taluk- and district-level officials to help the girls. “We submitted a letter to them, but no action was taken. Instead of helping the girls, they threatened them that their admissions would be cancelled,” he alleged.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, who also tweeted about the issue, sought immediate intervention.

“It was shocking to learn about the poor condition of the hostel. The students are distressed. I tried contacting the higher authorities, but nobody responded. I have now approached the minister to take action,” she told DH.