Bengaluru: Goods vehicle driver crushed under glass sheets, dies

A 38-year-old mini goods vehicle driver was crushed to death when the plywood and glass sheets he was transporting toppled on him in Subramanyapura police station limits on Wednesday.

Shankar G, owner-cum-driver of a mini goods vehicle bearing registration number KA 50 B 1773, was crushed between the toppling sheets and the vehicle’s body at 2.30 pm.

Noticing Shankar getting crushed under the weight of the heavy sheets, people close by rushed to lift the sheets, but they could not remove them quickly enough.

They eventually broke the glass sheets, lifted Shankar out, and rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed. The Subramanyapura police were informed about the incident after his death.

Police said Shankar must have suffocated since the plywood and glass sheets fell on his chest. His body bore no cut marks.

P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said Shankar was summoned by Geetha Glass & Hardware shop to deliver window glass materials from Amruthahalli to Ganesh Glass & Plywood in Vasanthapura.

“He loaded the materials around 11 am and reached Vasanthapura around 2.30 pm,” the officer said.

“The accident happened when he was unloading the sheets. He was taken to a private hospital at Konanakunte and was later sent to KIMS Hospital, where he was

declared dead around 4.30 pm.”

Police are filing a case against both the owners for negligence. Shankar’s wife Mala BP has filed a complaint.