B'luru: Driver crushed under glass sheets, dies

Bengaluru: Goods vehicle driver crushed under glass sheets, dies

Shankar G, owner-cum-driver of a mini goods vehicle bearing registration number KA 50 B 1773, was crushed between the toppling sheets and the vehicle’s body at 2.30 pm

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 04 2022, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 02:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 38-year-old mini goods vehicle driver was crushed to death when the plywood and glass sheets he was transporting toppled on him in Subramanyapura police station limits on Wednesday.

Shankar G, owner-cum-driver of a mini goods vehicle bearing registration number KA 50 B 1773, was crushed between the toppling sheets and the vehicle’s body at 2.30 pm.

Noticing Shankar getting crushed under the weight of the heavy sheets, people close by rushed to lift the sheets, but they could not remove them quickly enough.

They eventually broke the glass sheets, lifted Shankar out, and rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed. The Subramanyapura police were informed about the incident after his death.

Police said Shankar must have suffocated since the plywood and glass sheets fell on his chest. His body bore no cut marks.

P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said Shankar was summoned by Geetha Glass & Hardware shop to deliver window glass materials from Amruthahalli to Ganesh Glass & Plywood in Vasanthapura.

“He loaded the materials around 11 am and reached Vasanthapura around 2.30 pm,” the officer said.

“The accident happened when he was unloading the sheets. He was taken to a private hospital at Konanakunte and was later sent to KIMS Hospital, where he was
declared dead around 4.30 pm.”

Police are filing a case against both the owners for negligence. Shankar’s wife Mala BP has filed a complaint.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

How international powers can support Ukraine

How international powers can support Ukraine

 