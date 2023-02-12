Bengaluru: Goods vehicle driver, delivery boy murdered in separate incidents

A 45-year-old goods vehicle driver and a 25-year-old delivery boy have been murdered in the city.

The goods vehicle driver, Varthur Muniyappa, was a resident of Nekkundi in Dommasandra.

His neighbour, identified as Sridhar, a vegetable vendor, killed him by smashing his head with a blunt metal object at SSS Bar on Halasahalli Main Road in Varthur on Friday night.

Police said Muniyappa and Sridhar’s father Chandrappa were known each other for a long time. Muniyappa used to complain against Sridhar to Chandrappa about his activities including friendships with women, consuming liquor and having bad company.

Chandrappa thus got to know about almost all activities of Sridhar. This led to differences between father and son. Angered, Sridhar decided to eliminate Muniyappa.

Accordingly, Sridhar followed Muniyappa to the bar and attacked him with an iron rod and escaped.

The profusely bleeding Muniyappa was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Sridhar was arrested by the Varthur police within a few hours after the incident.

In another incident, a 25-year-old delivery executive was killed by his rivals, who were his friends a few years ago. The incident happened in Kumaraswamy Layout police station limits. Police said the deceased was identified as Sharath, a resident of Konankunte.

It was Sharath who wanted to kill Lokesh, the suspect. But Lokesh overpowered him and killed him. When Lokesh and his friend Santosh were standing on the road after partying in a bar, Sharath went to Lokesh and attacked him with a lethal weapon. Lokesh pulled out his knife and attacked Sharath multiple times.

Lokesh managed to escape, while Sharath was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Lokesh is undergoing treatment.

Sharath had joined Lokesh’s rival gang a few months ago. Lokesh and his friend Jayanth were attacked by the rival gang in 2018. Jayanth died in the attack, while Lokesh recovered.

He had filed a complaint over the incident and he was the prime witness to Jayanth’s murder.

Sharath and Lokesh also had disputes over financial issues in the past.