Bengaluru: Government constitutes four-member committee to complete delimitation exercise

The government on Friday constituted a four-member committee to complete the delimitation exercise.

The order was issued on Friday after the high court granted 12 weeks’ time to redo the delimitation exercise on the request of the state government, after it termed it as “unscientific”.

The committee will be headed by the BBMP chief commissioner. The BDA commissioner and Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner are the other members. BBMP special commissioner (Revenue) has been appointed as the member secretary of the committee. The committee has been directed to complete the delimitation process and submit the report to the government in 12 weeks.

“The committee should undertake a fresh exercise of the delimitation process by strictly adhering to the prescribed guidelines and relevant provisions of the law,” stated the order by the government that was released on Friday.

The member secretary has been assigned the responsibility of conducting ground visits and surveys of the wards.

Previously, the BJP government had submitted a delimitation report, increasing the number of wards from 198 to 243. However, the Congress government, which was then in the Opposition, had alleged that the report was prepared in an unscientific way.

Political parties argued that the committee had failed to accurately determine the population distribution across the wards as the 2011 Census report was used as the reference.

Congress MLAs also alleged that the delimitation was carried out in a way that favored BJP MLAs. They claimed the report considered the voter base, resulting in the division of wards based on voter demographics rather than population distribution.

They also pointed out that several wards in Congress-held constituencies were reserved for women candidates.