Bengaluru: Hailing the flavours of India's mustard, festival raises awareness on GM hazards

Citizens and activists associated with India for Safe Food, which, in collaboration with Jaivik Mall, organised the Vasanta Utsava-Sasive Habba (Mustard Festival) near Lalbagh on Sunday.

The festival was intended to raise awareness on the various uses and advantages of indigenous mustard varieties, besides highlighting the potential damage caused by GM (genetically modified) mustard.

Theatre personality Arundhati Nag inaugurated the festival and signed a cloth banner calling to preserve mustard crops in India.

This marked the end of the National Safe Food Week, commemorating the Indian government’s decision to impose an indefinite moratorium on Bt Brinjal in 2010.

Besides posing a grave threat to India’s 4,000 native varieties, GM mustard can potentially harm consumers. The organisers have requested the Karnataka government to urge the Centre to revoke permission for GM mustard immediately.

The festival’s objective was to bring people closer to mustard so that they understand the issues at hand, Bengaluru-based social activist Kavitha Kuruganti said.

“The rich diversity of mustard is at stake, which has value for both farming and our food systems. People may not realise its immense value unless you put them together in one place,” Kavitha said, adding that this effort to celebrate mustard may prompt people to protect it.

At the festival, organic farming experts discussed the advantages of using mustard oil cakes and plants as mineral sources for soil and cattle feed. They showcased different types of mustard and dishes made with it, and provided infographic posters about its growth and benefits.