Bengaluru has 72% of 1,018 Covid patients with new virus variants

About 71.7% of 1,018 patients in the BBMP and Bengaluru Urban district limits are found with the latest variants of SARS-CoV-2, a situation that calls for their closer monitoring.

Out of the 2,774 samples received by the state for genomic sequencing, 1,738 have been processed so far. This includes 525 patients with the Delta variant, 116 with Kappa, 88 with Alpha, and one with Delta Plus, case breakups accessed by DH revealed. In all, 730 Covid patients in Bengaluru are found with the new variants.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a member of the state genomic surveillance committee told DH that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should be acting on the data.

“Quick tracing of these patients is crucial,” the member said. “Although it is retrospective, it is important to check if patients with the Delta variants have recovered from the illness, if they have been vaccinated, how is their current health condition, how many died, how many are in the ICU and how many needed oxygens. This is going to help deeply understand the virus variants.”

BBMP’s Special Commissioner, Health, D Randeep told DH that the civic body is awaiting guidance from the state on the additional steps to be taken for the newer virus variants.

“We have only isolated the Delta plus variant case — an 87-year-old man,” Randeep said. “We still await the BU numbers and SRF IDs of the test samples with other variants of concern. Then, we can start an intense survey.”

He said the Palike must quickly check if it has undertaken contact tracing of all Covid patients, get them retested and ensure their containment if they turn positive.

The Delta and Kappa variants are what triggered the second wave, Randeep further added.

Contact tracing duties

Randeep said the BESCOM and BWSSB staff are now slowly being relieved of contact tracing duties and the BBMP is training its own staff in tracing.

“We require at least one team to ensure contact tracing is done in 48 hours (assuming) if we are tracing at least 10 primary contacts and eight to nine secondary contacts, which could be 20 or 25 contacts per patient,” Randeep said.

“We have nearly 600 cases. So, we should have at least 1,000 contact tracing teams across the eight zones,” he added.

He also said the BBMP must check if it has established contact with all 730 patients with the new virus variants if they are untraceable or belong to other districts.

