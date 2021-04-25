Bengaluru has twice as many Covid-19 cases as Mumbai

Bengaluru has twice as many active Covid-19 cases as Mumbai, nearly 75% more than Delhi

The city has reported 6,32,923 cases since the beginning of the pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 23:20 ist
The city has 1,62,171 active Covid-19 cases. Representative image. Credit: DH photo

On Saturday, Bengaluru recorded 149 deaths from Covid-19, its highest daily toll so far. The city has breached another unwelcome mark: That of 1,000 deaths from the disease in one month. A matter of concern is that Bengaluru's active case number is higher than two of the worst-hit cities in India, both of which have strict lockdowns in place through the week at present. Bengaluru has only a weekend lockdown and a night curfew.

The city has reported 6,32,923 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,62,171 are active cases as of Saturday.

ALSO READ | Uddhav's lockdown working? Mumbai sees sudden drop in daily Covid-19 cases

Compared to this, Mumbai has 78,775 active Covid-19 cases as of Saturday, according to data tweeted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Delhi, which is choking under a severe lack of oxygen on the back of a surge in infections, has 93,080 active cases, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Bengaluru currently has over twice as many active cases as Mumbai and nearly 75% more active cases than Delhi.

The city has 300 Covid-19 cases per square kilometre, according to a Covid-19 patient spatial density analysis done by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima, supported by the Public Health Foundation of India.

Read | In Karnataka's Covid-19 fight, hard-won gains frittered away

Mumbai, capital of the country's worst-hit state Maharashtra, has reported 6,22,109 cases so far and 12,719 deaths since the pandemic struck.

Delhi has reported 13,898 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and has a total of 10,04,782 cases so far.

According to data from the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare department, Bengaluru has reported 1,093 deaths so far in April. The city's death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,723. This means that nearly a fifth of the total deaths throughout the pandemic have happened in April alone.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Delhi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

Bride dons PPE kit, weds Covid +ve groom at Kerala hosp

Bride dons PPE kit, weds Covid +ve groom at Kerala hosp

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

 