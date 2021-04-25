Bengaluru has twice as many active Covid-19 cases as Mumbai, nearly 75% more than Delhi

On Saturday, Bengaluru recorded 149 deaths from Covid-19, its highest daily toll so far. The city has breached another unwelcome mark: That of 1,000 deaths from the disease in one month. A matter of concern is that Bengaluru's active case number is higher than two of the worst-hit cities in India, both of which have strict lockdowns in place through the week at present. Bengaluru has only a weekend lockdown and a night curfew.

The city has reported 6,32,923 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,62,171 are active cases as of Saturday.

Compared to this, Mumbai has 78,775 active Covid-19 cases as of Saturday, according to data tweeted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Delhi, which is choking under a severe lack of oxygen on the back of a surge in infections, has 93,080 active cases, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Bengaluru currently has over twice as many active cases as Mumbai and nearly 75% more active cases than Delhi.

The city has 300 Covid-19 cases per square kilometre, according to a Covid-19 patient spatial density analysis done by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima, supported by the Public Health Foundation of India.

Mumbai, capital of the country's worst-hit state Maharashtra, has reported 6,22,109 cases so far and 12,719 deaths since the pandemic struck.

Delhi has reported 13,898 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and has a total of 10,04,782 cases so far.

According to data from the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare department, Bengaluru has reported 1,093 deaths so far in April. The city's death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,723. This means that nearly a fifth of the total deaths throughout the pandemic have happened in April alone.