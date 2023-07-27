Bengaluru: Heavy rains hit traffic along Outer Ring Road

Heavy rains and waterlogging affected traffic movement on Wednesday along Outer Ring Road, particularly between Ecospace and Iblur.
Relentless showers through the evening affected peak-hour traffic as the Bellandur down ramp and roads near Ecospace were waterlogged. Vehicles heading towards Iblur were stranded and commuters struggled to wade through the pool of water. While working to clear the waterlogging and redirect vehicles, traffic police deployed at the stretch also requested vehicle users to take alternative roads if possible, to avoid congestion.
“Drive carefully and use alternative roads,” read a tweet by MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic. However, netizens were quick to question which alternative roads they could take to navigate that stretch of road.
Similar instances of slow-moving traffic were reported around the ORR, near Kundalahalli, Marathahalli, Kadubeesanahalli and areas within the limits of the Whitefield traffic police.
