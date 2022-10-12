Bengaluru: Homemaker, children knocked down by car while waiting for school van

A homemaker suffered injuries after a speeding car driver knocked her down in southern Bengaluru’s Chikkalasandra on Tuesday, police said.
Kavya was waiting outside her apartment complex in Ramanjaneya Layout for the school van to pick up her two daughters when the cab drove up in a rash manner and struck them all.
Kavya suffered fractures while her daughters, Ananya and Aradhya, escaped with minor injuries.
The Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police have arrested the cab driver, identified as Santosh, for driving in a rash and negligent manner.
