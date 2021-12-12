B'luru hospital staff held for derogatory post on CDS

Bengaluru hospital staff arrested for derogatory post on General Bipin Rawat

The Home Minister had told the DGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood to identify and punish those who post such remarks

A 40-year-old man who had made a derogatory post on social media against the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the 40-year-old hails from Mysuru and works here as a lab technician in a hospital.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra warning those celebrating the death of the CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in a chopper crash on December 8 at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The Home Minister had told the DGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood to identify and punish those who post such remarks. 

