Bengaluru hospitals gear up for post-recovery pains

Among the insights scientists and doctors have gleaned by studying the pandemic is this: if the coronavirus doesn’t kill you, it will leave you scarred, for a long time.

Breathlessness, fatigue and body ache are some of the long list of side-effects being seen in patients who have recovered from Covid-19. To address this, Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital, despite being a Covid facility, is starting a clinic for such patients in the next 20 days.

The decision was taken after two patients, who recovered and went home, came back to Victoria Hospital and died. The hospital is currently drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the clinic.

Currently, followup consultations are telephonic and patients are being asked to take treatment elsewhere as they cannot be taken back into a Covid facility.

“The clinic’s focus will be on treating cytosis, blood clots in lung arteries and inflammation of the heart muscles, the most common symptoms anticipated in moderate to severely ill Covid patients after 28 days of recovery,” said Dr CR Jayanthi, Dean and Director, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), to which Victoria Hospital is affiliated to.

There are 550 Covid beds on the Victoria Hospital campus, including Trauma and Emergency Care Centre. “No private hospital in the city has a dedicated clinic for Covid followup. That is why we came up with this idea,” Dr Jayanthi added. MS Ramaiah Hospital is also starting two post-Covid care rehabilitation clinics next week.

Most patients discharged from the hospital have reported muscle fatigue, cardiac and pulmonary issues with breathlessness that has continued for days after discharge.

“Most people have been discharged but they’re not normal,” said Dr Naresh Shetty, President, MS Ramaiah Hospital. “The intention is to get them back to their normal lives. Lot of patients have lost weight. Because of pulmonary coagulation, muscle wasting has happened. Lungs have been damaged.”

He said people are only talking about acute care, “but not about the chronic nature of Covid that is going to leave behind sickness post Covid”.

For now, patients are given an option of talking to nurses or doctors at Ramaiah over a virtual consultation as no hospital will allow them in for two weeks after discharge.

“ECGs and chest X-rays will be taken at the clinic and whoever requires additional care will be routed to the rehabilitation clinic. Here, we will work on heart and muscle endurance strengthening. As much as 10%-15% patients require this,” he added.

Rehab services

St John’s hospital’s Physical and Medical Rehabilitation department will start post-Covid rehabilitation services next week. The hospital has 500 Covid beds and 300 Covid patients currently.

Dr George A D’Souza, Dean, St John’s Hospital said, “Patients have come back with breathlessness and residual cough. Weakness in the limbs, persistent body ache and high heart rate are other symptoms. The physical and medical rehabilitation department will streamline post-Covid services holistically.”

Officials at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), which has so far discharged 803 Covid patients, said five per cent come back with post-Covid symptoms.

“Majority come with fatigue, weakness and breathlessness. They’re above 60 years of age or have co-morbidities. We will start doing CT scans to check for fibrosis and lung scarring from next week,” said Dr C Nagaraj, Director, RGICD.