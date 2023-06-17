Bengaluru hoteliers write to energy minister to defer rise in tariff

Following the huge rise in power tariff, the hoteliers have written to the Energy Minister KJ George demanding that the rise in tariff be deferred for at least a year.

“The increase in fuel adjustment charges and the fixed demand charges along with the rise in the tariff have added to our financial burdens,” said P C Rao, President of Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA).

The hoteliers suggested that the government should instead focus on cutting down the losses during transmission and distribution, and also look at streamlining the administration costs. Further, they have also requested a reduction in taxes from 9 per cent to 3 per cent.

“Our industry is bearing the brunt of the rise in power tariff, and we request that the government take measures to bring down the burden on the industry,” Rao said.