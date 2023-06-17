B'luru hoteliers write to Min to defer rise in tariff

Bengaluru hoteliers write to energy minister to defer rise in tariff

The hoteliers suggested that the government should instead focus on cutting down the losses during transmission and distribution

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 03:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following the huge rise in power tariff, the hoteliers have written to the Energy Minister KJ George demanding that the rise in tariff be deferred for at least a year.

“The increase in fuel adjustment charges and the fixed demand charges along with the rise in the tariff have added to our financial burdens,” said  P C Rao, President of Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA).

Read | Bengaluru: Road history unchecked, transparency wrecked

The hoteliers suggested that the government should instead focus on cutting down the losses during transmission and distribution, and also look at streamlining the administration costs. Further, they have also requested a reduction in taxes from 9 per cent to 3 per cent.

“Our industry is bearing the brunt of the rise in power tariff, and we request that the government take measures to bring down the burden on the industry,” Rao said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

 