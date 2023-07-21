B'luru: Housekeeping staff die in separate accidents  

Bengaluru: Housekeeping staff die in separate road accidents  

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2023, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 03:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two housekeeping staff lost their lives in separate accidents in the southern part of the city on Wednesday.

Around 1 pm, 44-year-old Basamma was crossing the road opposite the Shell petrol bunk on the Outer Ring Road to get to JP Nagar 1st Phase from the 6th Phase when she was struck by a car.

The driver, Mohammad Ahmed Khan, a 58-year-old engineer driving his Toyota Innova home to Kanakapura Road, took her to a government hospital with help from locals. Basamma succumbed to severe internal injuries 30 minutes later.

The Jayanagar traffic police have filed an FIR against Khan under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

Second incident

An hour later, another accident occurred on Sarjapur Main Road.

A 28-year-old housekeeper named Veerabhadregowda, originally from Channapatna, was hit by a techie on a two-wheeler while crossing the road in front of a condominium complex at Doddakannelli village.

The rider, Ramesh Varma, who sustained minor wounds, and the victim, who suffered head injuries, were taken to the hospital. Veerabhadregowda passed away due to severe blood loss.

The Bellandur traffic police have filed an FIR against Ramesh.

