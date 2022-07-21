Bengaluru: Human Space Flight Expo kicks off

Offering multiple glimpses into India’s first-ever manned space flight mission Gaganyaan, a unique Human Space Flight Expo kicked off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium here on Thursday. The three-day exhibition will stay alive till July 24.

Arranged by the Human Space Flight Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the expo’s highlight will be a movie in the planetarium’s sky theatre on “The Indian Space Odyssey – Sounding Rockets to Gaganyaan”.

Scheduled on July 22, 23 and 24, the movie will be projected at 10 am, 10.45 am, 11.30 am, 1 pm, 1.45 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm and 4.45 pm. On the last day, the final show will be at 2.30 pm.

Here’s what Isro says about the visual: “Witness the evolution of Isro over six decades, starting with a sounding rocket launch to embarking on a human space flight mission.”

The movie will offer viewers an opportunity to get immersed in visuals on the assembly of the launch vehicle, astronaut training and mission sequence of Gaganyaan.

Also on display at the expo are interactive models on the Gaganyaan mission, scaled models of launch vehicles, satellites, full-scale models of the crew and service Modules, space suits, space toilet, thermal control system and a Mars Rover.

Pre-registered students could build a sailplane and master the art of flight; bring out the space artist in them, build their own space habitat, experience the day-to-day activities of an astronaut, discover what goes into the survival kit for human spaceflight, and roll the dice to navigate through obstacles and return to base safety.