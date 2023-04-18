Bengaluru: Constable accuses PSI of harassment

Bengaluru: In viral 'resignation letter', constable accuses PSI of harassment

Kodigehalli police head constable Jnaneshwar said sub-inspector Kaushik often yelled at him and insulted him

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2023, 03:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 05:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a purported resignation letter, a head constable said he was quitting the police job due to harassment from his immediate boss. The letter has been widely shared on social media. 

Kodigehalli police head constable Jnaneshwar said sub-inspector Kaushik often yelled at him and insulted him, and refused to assign him duties in line with his health condition. 

A senior police officer said the head constable had requested night-shift duties due to his medical condition. He clarified that the head constable had not put in his papers or filed an official complaint against the PSI. 

Laxmi Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said he learnt about the letter only through social media. "No one has submitted the resignation letter or filed a complaint to me in person. We are looking into the matter," he added. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kodigehalli
Bengaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

Grammar of anarchy

Grammar of anarchy

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

 