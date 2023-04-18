Bengaluru: In viral 'resignation letter', constable accuses PSI of harassment

In a purported resignation letter, a head constable said he was quitting the police job due to harassment from his immediate boss. The letter has been widely shared on social media.

Kodigehalli police head constable Jnaneshwar said sub-inspector Kaushik often yelled at him and insulted him, and refused to assign him duties in line with his health condition.

A senior police officer said the head constable had requested night-shift duties due to his medical condition. He clarified that the head constable had not put in his papers or filed an official complaint against the PSI.

Laxmi Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said he learnt about the letter only through social media. "No one has submitted the resignation letter or filed a complaint to me in person. We are looking into the matter," he added.