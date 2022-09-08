B'luru: IndiGo staffer dies in hit-and-run accident

Bengaluru: IndiGo staffer dies in hit-and-run accident on Muthyalamma flyover

  • Sep 08 2022, 21:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An IndiGo Airlines staffer died after being run over by an unidentified vehicle on the Muthyalamma flyover in northern Bengaluru in the early hours of Thursday, police said. 

Sachin Hebbare (28), a resident of Balaji Nagar, Mallathahalli, was riding to work when the unknown vehicle rear-ended his scooter along the Outer Ring Road around 2.40 am. As Hebbare fell on the road due to the impact of the crash, the driver of the unknown vehicle ran him over, fatally injuring him, and sped off. 

Police believe the driver of the unknown vehicle was speeding and driving rashly and recklessly. They have launched investigations to identify the vehicle and track down the driver. 

Police said Hebbare, who hailed from Badami taluk in Bagalkot district, had left home for work and travelled along the Outer Ring Road. He reached Goraguntepalya and intended to go to the airport via Hebbal. But the accident snuffed out his life midway. 

The jurisdictional Jalahalli police have taken up a case under IPC Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving in a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence), and Section 134 (A&B) read with 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. 

