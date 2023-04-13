Bengaluru: Injured motorcyclist dies three weeks after accident

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after suffering severe head and facial injuries in a road accident.

Karthik C was riding his two-wheeler from Mudalapalya Circle towards Nagarabhavi on Mudalapalya Main Road on March 23.

Around 4.15 am, he hit the pedestrian walkway opposite the Supriya Darshini eatery near Dhanush Hospital. He suffered severe head and facial injuries because of the impact, while his pillion rider Sachin suffered minor injuries.

Sachin took Karthik to the ICU at JM Hospital with help from other road users.

Initially, police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others). Later, Karthik was transferred to Victoria Hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday after failing to respond to treatment.

Police have invoked IPC Section 304A after his death and have begun investigations.