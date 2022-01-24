Bengaluru journalist dies after truck falls on him near Town Hall

A Kannada newspaper journalist died after coming under a truck that toppled after its driver allegedly jumped the signal near Town Hall in central Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.

Gangadhara Murthy, a senior copy editor at a well-known daily, was riding a motorcycle on his way to the newspaper’s offices in Chamarajpet when the accident unfolded in a most tragic way during the evening rush hour, according to police.

Murthy rode on to the Town Hall junction from Corporation Circle. Around the same time, a Maharashtra-registered truck rolled into the intersection from JC Road.

The Town Hall signal turned green for vehicles coming from Corporation Circle, paving the way for Murthy to proceed.

But the signal for vehicles from JC Road was still red.

“We suspect that the truck driver jumped the signal. He took a left turn that he shouldn’t have and tried to move towards KR Market. Gangadhara Murthy also reached the same (NR Road). The truck driver applied sudden brakes, causing the vehicle to tilt. The victim came to the spot at that precise second and the truck fell on him,” said K M Shantharaju, DCP (Traffic, East). The driver abandoned the truck and ran for his life before police reached the spot.

Police are reviewing the CCTV footage.

Murthy lived in Nagasandra with his wife and two daughters: one of them is in class 10 while the other is in the third grade. The last rites will take place in his hometown of Sringeri on Monday afternoon.

