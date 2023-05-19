Bengaluru: K-RIDE to lease 306 coaches by 2025; 3 companies show interest

Things are finally moving rapidly for the 148-km Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP).

The much-delayed project has received a boost as three companies, including a Spanish MNC, have shown interest in supplying and maintaining 306 air-conditioned, metro-like coaches and providing train operators.

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) stated on Wednesday that it had received Requests for Qualification (RFQs) from Spanish company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF), and Indian PSUs — Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Bharat Earthmovers Ltd (BEML).

K-RIDE invited the tender on January 25, 2023.

In the first stage (RFQ), companies had to submit an expression of interest by fulfilling the eligibility criteria (technical and financial capacity) defined in the tender document. The RFQ tender was open to bidders until 3 pm on May 15. The bids were opened on May 16.

Only bidders shortlisted in the first stage (RFQ) are allowed to participate in the second stage, which is a Request for Proposal (RFP), also known as a financial bid. The RFP stage consists of two packets or covers where the bidder submits technical documents and a financial bid.

The contract will be awarded to the company that submits the lowest financial bid, according to K-RIDE.

The agency said its tender evaluation committee was evaluating bidders' documents. It added that bidders' qualifications for the RFP stage would be finalised after a detailed examination and thorough evaluation of the documents.

The BSRP consists of four lines (Sampige, Mallige, Parijata and Kanaka) and requires 306 coaches, including those used as maintenance and traffic spares. A total of 264 coaches will be available for passenger service, a K-RIDE official told DH.

According to the official, K-RIDE will procure the coaches in a public-private partnership (PPP). The winning contractor will have to design, manufacture, supply and maintain the coaches for 35 years and provide train operators, the official added.

Upon award of the contract, the contractor will have to deliver a prototype of one three-coach and one six-coach train within 90 weeks.

K-RIDE hopes to deploy coaches on the Mallige and Kanaka lines first. The 25-.2 Mallige Line connects Baiyappanahalli with Chikkabanavar and is the only one where the groundwork has begun. The 46.88-km Kanaka line links Heelalige and Rajanukunte. K-RIDE has invited tenders for the design and construction of viaducts for the Kanaka Line, and hopes to award the contract by the end of this year.

Suburban rail coaches

1) Carrying capacity: 300.

2) Width: 3.2 metres; Length: 21.74 metres.

3) K-RIDE hopes to get the coaches by 2025.